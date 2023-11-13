Heat pumps’ noise raises concerns for millions of UK homes

The government‘s aim to install 600,000 heat pumps annually by 2028, a crucial step in meeting net zero target, faces a potential setback due to noise concerns.

In a report seen by The Daily Telegraph, sound specialists suggest the majority of heat pumps exceed noise limits specified for homes in densely populated areas, such as terraced houses and flats.

This could impede homeowners from installing heat pumps without planning permission and government grants.

The report suggests that local authorities are anticipating a surge in noise-related complaints as low carbon appliances become more prevalent in urban areas.

A group of noise experts has submitted these findings to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) as part of its ongoing review into heat pump noise.

Energy Live News has contacted DESNZ for comment.