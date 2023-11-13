Poll reveals lack of awareness on Energy Intensive Industries Discount

A recent energy poll among business leaders has brought to light not only a lack of awareness about key energy initiatives but also a shared concern regarding absolute cost levels and the volatility in the wholesale energy market.

Conducted during last week’s webinar, titled “Are you sure you don’t qualify? Securing the financial discount of the Energy Intensive Industry (EII) Exemption Scheme” with Ameresco, the survey explored participants’ awareness of the Energy Intensive Industries Discount Scheme, unveiling various responses.

Among those surveyed, a significant 40% were unaware of the scheme’s existence, highlighting a notable lack of information among participants.

Another 20% were already claiming benefits from the scheme, indicating a degree of familiarity and utilisation.

In contrast, 30% expressed eligibility but cited not meeting intensity requirements, underscoring a gap in understanding the scheme’s criteria.

Additionally, 10% were familiar with the scheme but doubted their eligibility, showcasing a hesitancy to engage with the programme.

The survey also unearthed a striking 45% of respondents who shared worries about the volatility in the UK’s wholesale energy market.

Another 32% of respondents reported being kept awake by concerns about the absolute cost levels in the UK’s energy sector.

Professionals are also expressing significant concerns about decarbonising their operations, with 12% highlighting it as a top priority.

Additionally, reducing energy demand is a key worry, with 11% expressing apprehension in this regard.