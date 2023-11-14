British Gas announces free EV charging for a year

British Gas has introduced a new incentive for electric vehicle (EV) owners, offering a year of free home charging to customers who purchase a Hive EV charger and switch to or use British Gas for electricity.

This offer provides up to 8,000 miles of complimentary EV charging, available to both new and existing British Gas electricity customers equipped with a smart meter.

The FreeCharge feature can be activated through the Hive app, allowing users to schedule charging during off-peak hours, typically overnight.

British Gas will reimburse customers for the electricity used in this mode on their energy bill, with savings conveniently tracked through the Hive app.

Gav Murray, Director of Hive at British Gas, stated, “We are on a mission to do all we can to make greener home solutions more affordable and accessible.

“Electric vehicle uptake is a key part of the UK’s drive to net zero. Our FreeCharge proposition not only supports this uptake but, by shifting charging to when demand on the grid is at its lowest, we’re accelerating the journey towards a greener future.”