Ireland and France launch construction on Celtic interconnector

Construction has officially commenced on the Celtic Interconnector project, a high-voltage subsea power cable connecting the electricity grids of Ireland and France.

The project, marked by the laying of the foundation stone at the EirGrid offices in Dublin, aims to create a direct electricity link from Ireland to the EU.

Anticipated to be fully operational by 2026, with integration into the grid by 2027, the 700MW submarine cable is expected to enhance energy security and market integration between Ireland and France.

Ireland and France signed a Joint Declaration of Intent on ‘Energy Transition Cooperation’ on 13th November, outlining their mutual commitment to accelerating the decarbonisation of energy systems, in line with broader European climate objectives.

The European Commission has allocated €530.7 million (£462.6m) from the Connecting Europe Facility in support of the project.

Ireland’s Minister for Transport, Climate, Environment & Communications Eamon Ryan said: “Increased electricity interconnection will be a key enabler in our growing use of renewable energy will also help lower energy prices and play a central role in Ireland’s journey to a net zero power system.”