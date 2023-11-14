Thames Water to return £73.8m to customers

Ofwat has concluded its deliberations on financial penalties and payments for water companies in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The finalised determinations reveal that a significant majority of these companies will be obligated to return money to customers.

This decision comes after the release of draft decisions in September, with a subsequent consultation period that concluded on 18th October.

The determinations also encompass allocations for funding the green recovery programme, reflecting an increased focus on environmental initiatives within the water industry.

Among the companies impacted, Thames Water stands out as the entity set to return the most substantial amount to customers, with a final determination of £73.8 million.