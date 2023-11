PepsiCo is facing legal action from New York state, which claims the company is responsible for plastic pollution along Buffalo River, causing harm to the water and wildlife.

The lawsuit identifies PepsiCo as the largest contributor to the issue.

In response, PepsiCo stated that it has been transparent in its efforts to reduce plastic use.

This follows accusations last week against Coca-Cola, Danone and Nestle for allegedly making misleading claims about their plastic bottles.