Energy UK calls for “careful examination” of energy standing charges

Energy UK, the trade association for the energy industry, has responded to Ofgem’s initiative to review standing charges and explore alternatives.

Daniel Portis, Deputy Director of Energy UK, highlighted the difficulty in striking a balance as standing charges, capped by the regulator, cover fixed costs unrelated to energy consumption.

Daniel Portis said: “These costs are incurred by all customers irrespective of the amount of energy they use. If you were to switch these costs to the per unit charges then those customers disadvantaged by the current system, such as low usage households, would benefit but equally other customers who might be more reliant on energy or have a less well-insulated home could end up paying significantly more – including many on low incomes as Ofgem’s new analysis indicates.

“Although some suppliers have reduced standing charges to help customers where they can, the price cap on the unit rate leaves suppliers very little scope to offer tariffs with low standing charges.

“Ofgem therefore needs to examine this in detail and introduce any eventual changes with care to ensure that customers in the most difficult situations are still protected.”

In response to Ofgem’s announcement, Raman Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of OVO said: “Ofgem’s commitment to open the conversation on standing charges is extremely welcome.

“These unfair and unpopular charges penalise those who are trying to be more energy efficient and save money.

“There is widespread consensus that standing charges need to be reformed. We must act now to make sure customers are treated fairly.”