Ofgem announces 5% increase in household energy bills

Energy regulator Ofgem has confirmed a 5% increase in household energy bills.

The typical annual household bill is set to rise from £1,834 to £1,928 in January, adding financial pressure during the coldest time of the year.

Ofgem acknowledges the concern this poses, and analysts anticipate a subsequent drop in prices come March.

As winter approaches, the energy regulator’s announcement of a 5% increase in household energy bills has stirred concerns among billpayers.

The rise, amounting to £94, is attributed to the higher wholesale costs experienced by energy suppliers.

This news comes at a challenging time for many, as the colder months often coincide with increased energy consumption.