Energy UK raises concerns over lack of winter energy bill support

Responding to the Autumn Statement, Energy UK’s Chief Executive, Emma Pinchbeck, voiced apprehensions regarding the absence of explicit support for energy bills.

While applauding certain measures, including the permanent extension of full expensing and the introduction of an investment allowance in the Electricity Generation Levy, Ms Pinchbeck underscored the pressing need for targeted assistance in addressing potential challenges in energy pricing.

Ms Pinchbeck said: “Our industry has been urging the government to do more to attract investment in clean energy and technologies in the face of growing international competition.

“Energy UK welcomes the permanent extension of full expensing, which we have been calling for along with the CBI and Make UK, and the introduction of an investment allowance in the Electricity Generation Levy, which addresses one of its major flaws.

“The £4.5 billion funding announced is also rightly targeted at strategic manufacturing sectors and green businesses. Investment will also be boosted if we can tackle the biggest challenge facing the energy transition – upgrading our infrastructure by massively speeding up the planning process and the time it takes to connect energy projects and businesses to the grid.

“It also remains a concern that with January’s price cap announced tomorrow, energy customers face bills similar to – or even higher than – last winter in the absence of government support.

“Even at this late stage, we urge the government to consider bringing in targeted support for those in most need in this winter and to get on with looking at how to make bills affordable for all customers over the longer term.”