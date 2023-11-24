Octopus expands in Coventry

Octopus Energy, the UK’s second-largest energy supplier, has secured an agreement with Coventry City Council to open an office at Two Friargate in the city centre.

The deal involves leasing over 10,000 sq ft of space on one floor of the Grade A office building -approximately 150 staff from the company’s Leamington office will be relocated to Friargate.

The move is expected to be completed by February 2024, with the potential for further expansion in the following years.

Octopus Energy established a presence near Coventry in 2019 after acquiring Co-op Energy and inheriting their office in Leamington Spa.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the West Midlands Combined Authority, said: “This significant commitment not only underlines the appeal of Coventry as a business destination but also the wider region’s reputation for innovation and growth.

“The establishment of their office at Two Friargate will create job opportunities for local people and power prosperity in the months and years ahead.”

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Octopus Energy, commented: “This new office in Friargate will enable more green jobs to come to the city and more options for young people looking to stay in the area after university.”