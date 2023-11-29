‘Cold UK homes threaten worker productivity’

As winter approaches, a survey conducted by national builders’ merchant Jewson highlights a notable trend suggesting potential productivity losses in the UK due to cold homes.

Despite 62% of respondents acknowledging that a cold home may affect productivity and concentration, an estimated three-quarters of homeowners are anticipated to keep their heating either switched off entirely or set to a low temperature to reduce energy costs.

The survey by Jewson provides insights into the physical and mental impact of residing in cold homes, with 57% of respondents reporting adverse side effects, including health concerns and a decline in overall wellbeing.

Additionally, more than two-thirds (67%) express concerns that maintaining warmth in their homes during winter could pose a growing challenge in the next five years.