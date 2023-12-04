COP28: Over 110 nations vow to triple renewable energy by 2030

During the third day of the COP28 summit in Dubai, leaders from more than 110 nations committed to a collective effort to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Additionally, they pledged to double the annual rate of energy efficiency improvements.

Rana Adib, REN21 Executive Director said: “This pledge sends a positive signal from this COP, which is the first to bring this much attention to renewable energy and energy efficiency.

“But the renewable energy community will only call this global target a historic win when it makes its way into the COP 28 outcome, along with a comprehensive and equitable renewable energy package.

“The just transition to renewable energy worldwide requires adequate finance, skilling and reskilling and infrastructure, which must be included in this COP package.”