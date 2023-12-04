Masdar and EDF partner for 3.6GW hydropower and renewables

Masdar and EDF have agreed with the Kyrgyz Republic to investigate the potential development of 3.6GW of hydropower and renewable energy projects.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at COP28 in Dubai, involving key representatives from the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy, Masdar and EDF.

Incorporating hydropower into its portfolio for the first time, Masdar aims to contribute to the Kyrgyz Republic’s existing clean energy capacity, which predominantly relies on hydropower plants.

The Kyrgyz Republic is generating approximately 90% of its electricity from clean sources.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President and Masdar Chairman, said: “Hydropower is one of the oldest clean energy sources and has many positive attributes that can help a number of countries around the world achieve their climate goals and meet their net zero targets.”

H.E. Taalaibek Ibraev, Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic said: “Hydropower is a very important energy source for the Kyrgyz Republic and this agreement will help our nation to strengthen its existing clean energy supply and to develop projects utilising other renewable energy sources.”