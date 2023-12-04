Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Thames Water faces cash crisis warning

Thames Water’s parent company, Kemble Water Holdings, has received a caution from auditors, indicating a potential cash shortage by April if shareholders fail to inject additional funds

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 4 December 2023
Image: Chrispictures / Shutterstock

Thames Water‘s financial stability is under scrutiny as auditors warn that the company could face a cash shortage by April if additional funding from shareholders is not secured.

The parent company, Kemble Water Holdings, revealed “material uncertainty” about its ability to continue as a going concern in its 2022-23 accounts.

PricewaterhouseCoopers raised concerns due to the absence of concrete plans to refinance a £190 million loan held by one of Thames Water’s subsidiaries

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We are in a robust financial position and are extremely fortunate to have such supportive shareholders.

“Our shareholders have already invested £500 million of equity in 2023. In addition, they have agreed to provide a further £750 million in new equity funding across AMP7 [the water industry asset management plan period running from 2020 to 2025].

“This further funding is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including the preparation of a business plan that underpins a more focused turnaround that delivers targeted performance improvements for customers, the environment and other stakeholders over the next three years and is supported by appropriate regulatory arrangements.”

