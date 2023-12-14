RWE and partners secure 684MW offshore wind project in Japan

RWE and its partners has secured a 684MW wind project during an offshore wind auction in Japan.

RWE Offshore Wind Japan Murakami-Taini K.K. Has been selected in a consortium together with Mitsui and Osaka Gas to deliver the commercial-scale project off the coast of the cities of Murakami and Tainai, Niigata Prefecture.

Full commissioning of the project, which will consist of 38 turbines and supports Japan’s goal to become carbon-neutral by 2050, is scheduled for June 2029.

Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG said: “Offshore wind is increasingly gaining momentum in Japan and I am deeply honored that we together with our Japanese partners have been selected to deliver this project as a trusted partner to the Japanese Government. This marks RWE’s first success in an offshore wind tender in Japan and the wider APAC region. This success reflects the collective strength, expertise and commitment of RWE and our consortium partners.

“With Mitsui and Osaka Gas we have partners by our side whose local expertise perfectly complements our global experience and technical know-how as one of the world’s leading offshore wind companies. Together we are very well placed to supply green electricity from offshore wind to the greater benefit of the Japanese society. We are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration with all our stakeholders.”