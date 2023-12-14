Finance & Markets, Top Stories

British Gas customers set to pocket cash savings tonight

The energy supplier will take part in the ESO Demand Flexibility Service event from 5pm to 6pm

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 14 December 2023
Image: Shutterstock

British Gas has confirmed its participation in the upcoming ESO Demand Flexibility Service event scheduled for this evening between 5pm and 6pm.

The energy supplier passes on 100% of the payment it receives from the National Grid for each kilowatt-hour saved during events like these.

For the current event, customers are set to receive £3 for every kilowatt-hour saved.

The primary goal of the company’s PeakSave events, including tonight’s, is to ease the strain on the UK’s energy grid during peak times by encouraging a 30% reduction in energy usage.

