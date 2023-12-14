UK’s largest solar farm faces further delay

UK Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has once again postponed the decision on the 500MW Sunnica solar project proposed by Tribus Energy and PS Renewables in England.

The Development Consent Order application was originally scheduled for a decision on 7th December.

No specific reasons for the delay have been provided at this time.

This marks the second instance of Ms Coutinho delaying the ruling on the Sunnica project.

The initial decision was slated for late September.

In a statement, the Energy Secretary said: “I have decided to set a new deadline of no later than 7th March 2024 for deciding this application. The decision to set the new deadline for this application is without prejudice to the decision on whether to grant or refuse development consent.”