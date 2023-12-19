SSE boosts CPPA reporting through half-hourly energy mapping

SSE Energy Solutions has partnered with energy software specialist Granular Energy to enrich its corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) offerings.

The key point of this collaboration is the introduction of half-hourly energy mapping, providing customers with a tool to synchronise their electricity consumption with the real time output from the wind farm supplying their energy needs.

SSE Energy Solutions’ Head of Development Jon Kirby said: “Businesses understandably want buy-in to the energy transition and that is why we have worked to enhance our CPPA offerings so that more customers have opportunities to take renewable energy directly from SSE and see this in action.”