New facility receives first nuclear waste shipment

Sellafield’s newly operational Box Encapsulation Plant Product Store (BEPPS) achieved a milestone by receiving its first shipment of nuclear waste.

BEPPS, an above-ground vault, is equipped to store intermediate-level waste safely for the next century.

With a capacity for 6,681 waste boxes and the ability to handle up to nine boxes every 24 hours, BEPPS supports the cleanup of Sellafield’s legacy ponds and silos – the UK’s highest priority nuclear decommissioning programmes.

The recent arrival of the initial waste package at BEPPS, originating from the Pile Fuel Cladding Store, signifies progress in addressing challenges associated with hazardous waste storage at the Sellafield site.

The facility’s systematic retrieval process ensures secure handling and storage of the retrieved waste.