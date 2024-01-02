UK crofters’ homes get million-pound makeover boost

Over the past year, 35 UK crofters and their families have benefited from a cumulative £1 million in grant funding to enhance or construct homes.

Administered through the Croft House Grant scheme, the initiative supports measures aimed at improving housing conditions, allowing crofters to optimise the utilisation of their crofts in remote and rural areas.

In 2023, the Scottish Government increased the grant rate for house improvements from 40% to 60% of costs, up to a maximum of £38,000.

Additionally, energy efficiency measures were introduced as part of the grant scheme, facilitating improvements in the energy efficiency of croft houses and contributing to potential energy cost savings.

The most recent round of grants, totalling £229,120, has been allocated to eight crofters, with the majority based in island crofting communities.

The grants are intended to support housing initiatives and align with the broader goal of retaining and attracting individuals to remote and rural areas.