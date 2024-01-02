‘Renewable surge powers all UK homes in 2023’

Renewable electricity production in the UK reached a significant milestone in 2023, generating more than 90 terawatt hours (TWh) of power from wind, hydro and solar sources.

This amount surpasses the energy needed to power all of the UK’s 28 million homes.

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit’s Power Tracker analysis indicates a notable increase of over 10% in renewable generation compared to 2019, while gas generation witnessed a decline of approximately 25%.

Renewable generation exhibited consistent growth in each quarter of 2023, with the first and fourth experiencing increases of around a quarter and a fifth, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2019.

According to the report, gas generation witnessed a decline of 20-30% in each quarter of the year when compared to 2019 levels.