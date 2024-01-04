Sizewell B achieves milestone in electricity generation

Sizewell B, the nuclear power station near Southwold, has reached a noteworthy milestone, exceeding 250 terawatt-hours in electricity generation since its establishment in 1995.

This achievement represents the capability to continuously power every home in Suffolk for 192 years.

Additionally, the station’s power generation has contributed to a saving of 87 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to keeping all cars in the UK off the road for over a year.

Recently, EDF, the operator of the power station, has made strategic investments aimed at extending the operational life of Sizewell B beyond the initially projected end date in 2035.