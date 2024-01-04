Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Sizewell B achieves milestone in electricity generation

The nuclear power station near Southwold has surpassed 250 terawatt-hours in electricity generation, potentially powering every home in Suffolk for 192 years

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 4 January 2024
Image: Sizewell B

Sizewell B, the nuclear power station near Southwold, has reached a noteworthy milestone, exceeding 250 terawatt-hours in electricity generation since its establishment in 1995.

This achievement represents the capability to continuously power every home in Suffolk for 192 years.

Additionally, the station’s power generation has contributed to a saving of 87 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to keeping all cars in the UK off the road for over a year.

Recently, EDF, the operator of the power station, has made strategic investments aimed at extending the operational life of Sizewell B beyond the initially projected end date in 2035.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast