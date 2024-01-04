UKPN releases curtailment data for renewables

UK Power Networks has published detailed data on the curtailment history within its network.

This transparency initiative aims to provide insights into when and why distributed energy resources undergo curtailment, allowing for a more efficient integration of renewable energy into customers’ homes.

Since the introduction of flexible connections in 2014, the company has acknowledged the occasional curtailment of exported energy to maintain network safety.

Following the launch of the independent DSO in May 2023, dedicated data and operations teams have been working to understand and reduce the curtailment process.

DSO Director Sotiris Georgiopoulos said: “We know generators want to get as much of the energy they produce, onto the network and that’s exactly what we are doing.

“By gaining a really clear understanding of exactly what’s happening and then working with our customers we’ve been able to deliver a significant drop in the volume and duration of curtailment.

“We strongly believe in the principle of opening up our data and we’re opening up granular curtailment reporting, to release data on exactly how much spare capacity is available at each Grid Supply Point and how many projects have already requested a new connection supporting customers by sharing more data and ultimately getting more renewable energy into people’s homes at lower cost.”