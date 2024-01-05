Council challenges major National Grid project

East Suffolk Council has expressed concerns over the Sea Link project, a proposed energy infrastructure initiative by National Grid Electricity Transmission.

The council’s formal response, submitted during the statutory consultation, highlights issues with the proposed grid reinforcement, citing insufficient coordination with other local infrastructure projects, potential harm to communities and the environment and a call for consideration of alternative offshore solutions.

Councillor Tom Daly, East Suffolk Council’s Cabinet Member for Energy and Climate Change, said: “We recognise the need to deliver infrastructure to help achieve net zero targets, but we must ensure coordination and efficiency in the network to minimise detrimental impacts on the environment and local communities.

“The council objects to the proposed grid reinforcement proposals because the proposals provide insufficient levels of coordination or certainty of coordination with other nationally significant infrastructure projects proposed in the locality.

“The proposals are likely to result in further unacceptable harm, alone and in combination, to the communities, environment and economy of East Suffolk.

“Further consideration should be given to alternative coordinated offshore solutions. Further consideration of the timing of the need case is necessary.

“Although we will not decide whether or not the scheme is approved, we are a statutory consultee in the process and we are adamant that the views of those most affected by this project are fully taken into account.”