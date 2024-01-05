UK breaks wind power records

In December, wind energy played a significant role in the UK’s electricity generation, constituting 41.2% of the total share.

On 21st December, a new wind power record was set.

During the half-hour period from 8:00 to 8:30 am, 21.8GW of electricity was generated, constituting 56% of the nation’s total output.

Throughout the month, wind energy consistently contributed significantly to the overall energy mix.

During this period, 60% of the electricity supply came from zero carbon sources, reaching a peak of 87% on 28th December at 2:00 pm, according to the electricity system operator.

Examining the environmental impact, December emerged as the month with the lowest average electricity generation at 122gCO2/kWh.