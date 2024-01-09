2023: warmest year on record

In 2023, the global temperature reached a historic high, confirming it as the warmest year on record, driven by human-induced climate change and amplified by the natural occurrence of El Niño, according to the EU’s climate service.

The year was approximately 1.48°C warmer than the long term average before significant fossil fuel consumption began.

Professor Hannah Cloke, professor of hydrology at the University of Reading, said: “This report is a grim landmark, but it is pointless to despair. We must respond with action.

“Scientists and the world’s governments have agreed that it is preferable to avoid the worst impacts of climate change in the future by cutting emissions, and the faster the better.

“All governments, including in the UK, should pay heed to their own existing commitments to cut emissions quickly.”