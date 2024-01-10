Nearly 65% of Brits opt to lower heating amid rising energy costs

Amid January’s chill, a significant majority of Brits, totalling 65%, are contemplating or have already decided to reduce their home heating.

The revelation comes from a recent report by clean energy tech firm Aira, shedding light on the growing trend of Britons adjusting to colder indoor temperatures.

The report suggests that 3.7 million individuals, constituting 7% of respondents, express an inclination to turn off their heating entirely.

The motivations behind this widespread adjustment are primarily rooted in the financial strain posed by escalating energy prices, with 76% of participants identifying this as their main concern.

Interestingly, the survey unveils a willingness among Brits to endure lower indoor temperatures, with an average threshold of 11.3°C before considering turning the heating on.

Such adjustments are not limited to home habits; a quarter of respondents plan to spend less on food to offset heating costs, while 22% will cut back on clothing expenses and 24% on leisure activities.