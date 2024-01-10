Port of Middlesbrough welcomes first shipment of recyclable fuel pellets

AV Dawson, owner of the Port of Middlesbrough, has received its first international shipment of 7,000 tonnes of recyclable fuel pellets.

Processed by Waste Knot Energy (WKE), these pellets, derived from recycled industrial plastics, serve as a more sustainable alternative to coal.

Charlie Nettle, AV Dawson’s group Managing Director, said: “This revolutionary new product is supporting the journey to net zero by enabling businesses to transition from fossil fuels to a new source of green fuel.”

WKE Chief Executive Officer Ian Jones said: “We’re ideally located for bulk shipments and we can do anything from 3,000 tonnes to 10,000 tonnes in a single shipment.”