Energy debt spikes 49% since 2021

New analysis by personal insolvency provider Creditfix reveals a 49% increase in average debt levels for individuals struggling with energy bills since 2021.

On 8th January, energy suppliers regained authority to install forced prepayment meters for those struggling to pay their energy bills.

Creditfix examined its customer database of 185,000 people, exposing an escalation in debts owed to energy providers.

For individuals indebted to the nine major energy providers in the UK, the median debt has surged from £761 in 2021 to £1,132 in 2023, marking a 49% increase.

The data further highlights that 10% of Creditfix’s customers in energy-related debt owe money to more than one provider.