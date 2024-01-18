Shell invests in UK North Sea’s Victory gas field

Shell UK has confirmed its investment in the Victory gas field in the UK North Sea, positioned around 47 kilometres northwest of the Shetland Islands.

The decision, part of ongoing efforts to sustain domestic gas production, involves a single subsea well tied to existing infrastructure in the Greater Laggan Area system.

The development, expected to be operational in the mid-2020s, is designed to contribute to the country’s gas supply for homes, businesses and power generation.

Shell UK Upstream Senior Vice President Simon Roddy said: “The UK North Sea is a critical national resource, providing a steady supply of the fuels people rely on today and strengthening the country’s energy security and resilience.

“Continued investment is required to sustain domestic production, which is declining faster than the UK’s demand for oil and gas.”