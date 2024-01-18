Four in ten Scots struggle with soaring energy bills

As freezing temperatures grip Scotland, new research reveals that 38% of households find energy bills ‘unaffordable,’ with 51% considering them only ‘somewhat affordable.’

The Financial Fairness Tracker, commissioned by the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust and analysed by the University of Bristol, discloses that 85% of Scottish households have taken measures in the past six months to cope with rising energy costs.

Common actions include avoiding heating usage (57%), wearing more clothes indoors (53%) and reducing cooker or oven use (38%).

Mubin Haq, Chief Executive Officer of abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, said: “With temperatures plummeting below freezing this week many of us will worry about our energy bills soaring.

“For those on the lowest incomes, the problem is significant as energy bills make up a much greater proportion of their household budget. Whilst for some the cost of living crisis is over, for others it has become more acute.

“The knock-on mental and physical health problems for people worrying about affording the basic essentials such as heating should concern us all.”