Industry responds to Ofgem’s electricity connection process reform

Ofgem‘s recent efforts to reform the electricity connection process have garnered responses from various industry stakeholders.

In the aftermath of the open letter on connections reform, Ofgem received feedback from 77 entities representing diverse sectors, including DNOs, IDNOs, renewable energy developers, local authorities, electric vehicle companies, digital services companies, storage developers, investors, consultancy firms, generators and trade associations.

The stakeholders expressed support for the proposed changes, outlining objectives, outcomes, and principles.

Areas of consensus included the need for more robust connection applications and addressing stalled projects in the queue.

The stakeholders’ input has been instrumental in shaping the Connections Action Plan (CAP).

The CAP includes specific actions derived from stakeholder responses, such as the ‘Letter of Authority’ proposal for transmission and measures to enhance entry requirements and manage projects in the queue more effectively.

Stakeholders emphasised the importance of reducing speculative applications in favour of viable ones, ensuring capacity feasibility and maintaining land rights through enduring obligations.