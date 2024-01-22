UK injects £1.3bn into Sizewell C

The UK Government has allocated an additional £1.3 billion to support the construction of Sizewell C.

This funding, drawn from existing budgets, aims to facilitate early construction works and enhance local infrastructure around the Suffolk site.

The announcement follows the triggering of the Development Consent Order (DCO) by Sizewell C on 15th January, paving the way for formal construction initiation and releasing £250 million for local community and environmental initiatives.

Nuclear Minister Andrew Bowie said: “It’s a win for our energy security and sends a strong message to investors that Britain is serious about its low carbon, homegrown nuclear-powered future, providing reliable, cheaper power for British families.”

The facility is anticipated to produce 3.2GW of electricity, fulfilling 7% of the UK’s energy requirements and providing sufficient power for over six million British households for more than 60 years.