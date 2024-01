Data consultancy firm Sagacity has announced the appointment of Ian Peters as its Chairman.

The former Managing Director of British Gas, Ian Peters, who has been in an advisory position since 2018, will now lead the board and management team at Sagacity.

As the company anticipates a dynamic 2024, Mr Peters’ extensive management experience across various sectors, including energy, housing, not for profit and public sectors, is expected to play a crucial role in steering Sagacity’s growth.