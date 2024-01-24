Sizewell C opponents appeal to Supreme Court

Opponents of the Sizewell C nuclear power plant are applying to the Supreme Court for the right to appeal.

The legal challenge, focused on water supply concerns, was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in December.

The government’s recent announcement of an extra £1.3 billion support for the project has prompted a renewed legal bid from the opponents, citing concerns about the project’s viability, sea defences, climate change and infrastructure sustainability.

Opponents of the Sizewell C nuclear power plant include campaign groups Together Against Sizewell C, Stop Sizewell C and Suffolk Coastal Friends of the Earth.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “The Secretary of State granted development consent for the Sizewell C Nuclear Power Station on 20th July 2022, having considered all relevant information.

“We are pleased the Court of Appeal deemed the decision lawful and will vigorously defend any further appeals.”