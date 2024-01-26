Government’s fund offers help for winter bills

People grappling with the financial burden of energy bills this winter are encouraged to connect with their local councils to explore available support from the Department for Work and Pensions‘ Household Support Fund.

The government has invested over £2 billion in the scheme since its inception, with recent statistics revealing that more than £360 million has been disbursed to households for energy and water bill assistance between October 2021 and March 2023.

As temperatures drop, the programme serves not only to enhance home energy efficiency but also to assist households in covering their bills.

Kingston upon Hull Council, for example, has utilised the Fund to provide hundreds of boilers and radiators to residents.

Other beneficiaries have received loft insulation, new thermostats and radiator valves.