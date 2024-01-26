Deal sealed for UK’s largest sun-powered portfolio

Schroders Greencoat has acquired the UK’s largest solar portfolio from Toucan Energy.

The £700 million transaction involves 53 operational solar farms across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a combined capacity of 513.5MW.

Predominantly acquired by Schroders Greencoat-managed funds, including Greencoat Solar II LP and Greencoat Renewable Income LP, a substantial portion is also secured by six local government pension schemes.

Last year, it was reported that Toucan Energy, one of the largest solar park owners in the UK left an outstanding debt of £692 million to Thurrock Council in Essex.

Adam Boorman, Principal Consultant at Cornwall Insight said: “This transaction is not only a landmark event as the largest operational solar PV sale, but it will help continue to support the UK in moving towards its renewable energy targets.”