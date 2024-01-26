MPs push to scrap energy standing charges in petition

Martyn Day, SNP MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, has initiated a petition urging the government to consider eliminating daily standing charges for energy.

This comes in response to the escalating cost of living crisis, with claims that standing charges, particularly impacting low energy users, pose a significant financial burden.

The petition highlights that Scottish households face some of the highest electricity standing charges in the UK, emphasising the potential savings for households if these charges are abolished.

The standing charge, currently around £303 per year, is covered by the energy price cap, set at £1,928 annually for a typical household from 1st January to 31st March 2024.

The petition notes that households in Linlithgow and East Falkirk are currently paying 62.1p per day on direct debit and 69.2p per day on standard credit for electricity standing charges.

The petitioners argue that eliminating standing charges could empower households to reduce energy consumption, aligning with the imperative for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Martyn Day said: “At a time of soaring energy costs and a cost of living crisis, there is no doubt that high standing charges are a major burden for many, and particularly for low energy users, who have less ability to reduce their bills by reducing energy consumption.”