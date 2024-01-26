Energy supplier refunds customers for gas outage

Island Energy in Jersey will refund gas customers for a month’s standing charges, around £11.56, following a week-long gas supply disruption in October 2023.

The refund will be credited in February 2024, benefiting around 4,500 affected homes and businesses.

Despite efforts to explore insurance coverage, Island Energy clarified that the total loss of supply, beyond its control, was not covered by insurers.

Chief Executive of the Islands Energy Group, Jo Cox, said: “We have reviewed the best way to make a payment to all our customers in light of the service outage we experienced in October.

“This outage was caused by a process in our plant detecting a software error in one of our systems. In this situation, the safety process enforces a shutdown and stops our supply.

“As gas systems are relatively complex, they cannot be immediately reinstated, and proper processes must be followed to reintroduce supply. As a result of this supply outage, Island Energy will be refunding the standing charge for the month of October to customers as a gesture of goodwill.”