Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

‘Octopus to build own electricity pylons, challenging National Grid’

Octopus Energy is reportedly discussing plans with regulator Ofgem to build its own electricity pylons, potentially disrupting National Grid’s 30-year monopoly on England and Wales’ power network

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 26 January 2024
Image: Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy is reportedly exploring the possibility of disrupting the established order in England and Wales’ electricity network.

According to reports, the energy supplier is in discussions with regulator Ofgem regarding plans to construct its own electricity pylons, potentially ending National Grid‘s three-decade monopoly.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus, underscored the importance of exploring alternative methods in power infrastructure, emphasising the possibilities for enhanced speed and cost-effectiveness.

Mr Jackson said: “There’s increasing support for this idea that there’s more than one way to skin a cat.

“If we could find ways to build power infrastructure that are faster and cheaper, who wouldn’t want it?”

The move comes as National Grid faces challenges in integrating numerous energy projects into the existing power grid, with local opposition often hindering conventional pylon construction.

Greg Jackson believes introducing competition could spur innovation and address community concerns.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast