‘Octopus to build own electricity pylons, challenging National Grid’

Octopus Energy is reportedly exploring the possibility of disrupting the established order in England and Wales’ electricity network.

According to reports, the energy supplier is in discussions with regulator Ofgem regarding plans to construct its own electricity pylons, potentially ending National Grid‘s three-decade monopoly.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus, underscored the importance of exploring alternative methods in power infrastructure, emphasising the possibilities for enhanced speed and cost-effectiveness.

Mr Jackson said: “There’s increasing support for this idea that there’s more than one way to skin a cat.

“If we could find ways to build power infrastructure that are faster and cheaper, who wouldn’t want it?”

The move comes as National Grid faces challenges in integrating numerous energy projects into the existing power grid, with local opposition often hindering conventional pylon construction.

Greg Jackson believes introducing competition could spur innovation and address community concerns.