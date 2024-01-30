INEOS ES inks deal with Indian chemicals manufacturer

INEOS Electrochemical Solutions (IES) has announced a technology contract with Tamilnadu Petroproducts (TPL) for the expansion of caustic soda production at TPL’s Chennai facility.

The collaboration involves the establishment of a new cell room, increasing caustic soda production to 250 metric tonnes per day.

Terry Healy, Business Manager at INEOS Electrochemical Solutions, said: “This contract underscores our dedication to pioneering electrolyser technologies that redefine industry standards for high volume production with low energy consumption and the highest safety standards.”