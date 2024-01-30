Finance & Markets

INEOS ES inks deal with Indian chemicals manufacturer

INEOS Electrochemical Solutions has partnered with Tamilnadu Petroproducts to boost Chennai’s caustic soda production to 250 metric tonnes per day

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 30 January 2024
Image: INEOS

INEOS Electrochemical Solutions (IES) has announced a technology contract with Tamilnadu Petroproducts (TPL) for the expansion of caustic soda production at TPL’s Chennai facility.

The collaboration involves the establishment of a new cell room, increasing caustic soda production to 250 metric tonnes per day.

Terry Healy, Business Manager at INEOS Electrochemical Solutions, said: “This contract underscores our dedication to pioneering electrolyser technologies that redefine industry standards for high volume production with low energy consumption and the highest safety standards.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast