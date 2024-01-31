Octopus Energy chief warns of outdated smart meters

Octopus Energy Founder, Greg Jackson, has issued a warning regarding the functionality of smart meters, asserting that the technology is outdated.

Responding to a complaint from a billpayer on X, Mr Jackson emphasised: “We’ve had a million such sessions looking at those darned things. They’re so bad.”

Mr Jackson explained the challenges, stating, “Smart meters can be really cheeky – they send about 200 different messages and all need to be in order to get the data.”

An Octopus spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We’re massive fans of smart meters – they’re super important for the energy transition and unlock the power of smart tariffs.

“We think it’s important that customers have as much control and oversight over their energy consumption and costs, so we developed the Octopus Home Mini – our very first hardware product, designed in-house and built in England.”