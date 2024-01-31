TotalEnergies supercharges Spain

TotalEnergies has acquired 200 charging sites from Wenea, as part of a strategic move to expand its presence in Spain’s electric mobility sector.

The sites, exclusively powered by renewable electricity, are strategically located along major highways and in urban areas across all 17 regions of Spain.

TotalEnergies and Wenea are exploring a broader partnership, focusing on high power charging hubs and combining their expertise in infrastructure, power distribution and mobility.

The collaboration between TotalEnergies and Wenea follows TotalEnergies’ broader ambition to deploy and operate over 1,000 high power charging sites for electric vehicles in Europe by 2028.

Mathieu Soulas, Senior Vice President New Mobilities and Marketing at TotalEnergies, said: “This announcement confirms the company’s commitment to the energy transition in the country, where TotalEnergies has a business portfolio of more than two million contracts of gas, electricity and related services and is developing numerous solar projects, for a total production capacity of over 3GW.”