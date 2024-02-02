Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Major energy storage boost approved in Scotland

Battery energy storage developer Alcemi has been granted planning permission for 1.5GW of energy storage projects in Scotland, including one of the world’s largest

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 2 February 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Alcemi has been granted planning permission for 1.5GW of energy storage projects in Scotland.

This approval, covering one of the world’s largest initiatives, is a collaborative effort with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through their Flagship Funds.

These projects aim to play a pivotal role in supporting the transmission system by addressing network constraints and facilitating the integration of renewable energy sources into the national grid.

Projects include the Devilla Energy Storage (500MW/1,000MWh) in Fife, north of Edinburgh and Rawhills Energy Storage (1GW/2GWh) in Coalburn, south of Glasgow.

The final investment decision from CIP is expected later this year, with construction set to commence shortly after.

