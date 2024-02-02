NI energy supplier slashes prices by 9%

Budget Energy has announced a 9% reduction in its domestic variable unit rate, effective 1st March, responding to decreased wholesale energy costs.

The reduction applies to both prepay and bill pay customers, offering an annual saving of approximately £110 (incl VAT) for prepay and £111 (incl VAT) for bill pay customers.

Sean O’Loughlin, General Manager of Budget Energy, said: “While wholesale energy markets can be unpredictable, we have continued to see a calming of this market, and it has allowed us to pass on further savings to our customers.

“Customers should continually consider ways in which reduce usage and increase their energy efficiency where possible; ensuring every light switched off, door or window insulated, or phone charger unplugged, these all make a difference.”