UK energy network operators to offer over 700 apprenticeships

More than 700 apprenticeships are set to be offered by the UK’s energy network operators in 2024, according to data released by the Energy Networks Association (ENA) to mark Apprenticeship Week.

These apprenticeship opportunities cater to individuals at various career stages, providing entry points for those starting their careers or looking to retrain in the energy sector.

The roles span community-based and administrative positions, encompassing apprentice analysts, engineers and corporate roles.

About 150 of these apprenticeships are at level 4 or higher, equivalent to the first year of an undergraduate degree.

Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive of ENA, said: “To support the energy transition, we need a fresh surge of ambitious, talented and passionate people to come on board.

“It’s great to see so many apprentices being recruited this year, as we know many successful careers have been built on these foundations.”