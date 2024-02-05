UK schools granted funding for EV chargers

The Department for Transport (DfT) has introduced a grant initiative allowing state-funded schools in England to obtain and install electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

The grant, now increased to £2,500 per socket, covers up to 75% of installation costs.

Under the Workplace Charging Scheme, these chargers can be utilised by school staff and visitors.

Officials from the DfT highlight the potential for schools to generate revenue by offering these power outlets to the public.

In addition to the school grant, the government is allocating funds through the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund to support local authorities across the country.

The LEVI Fund aims to enhance charging projects, with approved capital payments totalling over £14.2 million for areas spanning from East Sussex to North Yorkshire and two London boroughs.

This move aligns with the UK Government’s broader Plan for Drivers, aiming to expedite the deployment of EV chargers amid a growing shift from conventional petrol and diesel vehicles.