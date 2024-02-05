Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Wind power dominates UK electricity generation

Recent data shows that wind power accounted for a significant portion of Britain’s electricity generation, reaching 56% on Friday and 55.9% on Saturday

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 5 February 2024
In the last couple of days, wind power has been a prominent force in Britain’s electricity generation.

That’s according to recent data released by the National Grid ESO, which shows on Friday, wind contributed 56% to the total electricity produced, with gas at 11.3%.

This trend continued on Saturday, with wind accounting for 55.9%, surpassing nuclear at 12.5% and gas at 12.4%.

The remaining electricity generation sources, excluding non-renewable distributed generation, included imports, biomass, hydro, solar, coal and other.

