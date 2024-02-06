Ancient church’s £150k revamp by river power

A host of charities and community organisations in Scotland are set to benefit from grants provided by SP Energy Networks‘ Net Zero Fund.

Launched in 2022, the fund aims to support vulnerable communities on their path to achieving net zero emissions.

The projects include the installation of solar panels, heat pumps and electric vehicles.

One recipient, Govan Heritage Trust, dedicated to preserving cultural heritage, received £150,000 to install a river source heat pump in the historic Govan Old Church.

This initiative, in partnership with the Clyde Mission Fund, aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 93% and lower energy costs by 20%.

Food Train’s Stewartry branch, providing services to older people, secured over £100,000 to replace vehicles with electric models and install a charging point.

The aim is to reduce the carbon footprint associated with their vital grocery deliveries.

The 1st Ardrossan 15th Ayrshire Scout Group received £93,000 to renovate its Scout hall with sustainable improvements.

The project includes an air source heat pump, insulation and replacement glazing.

Speaking on the support, Pat Cassidy, a Trustee of Govan Heritage Trust said: “Achieving net zero has always been at the forefront of our redevelopment plans, but there are particular challenges when it comes to making sustainable improvements to such a historic site.

“We are very grateful for the generous support of the Net Zero Fund which helps us overcome these obstacles and complete the installation of a heat pump that will generate energy from the Clyde – resulting in a dramatic reduction in both our carbon emissions and outgoings.”