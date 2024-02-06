UK welcomes 60,000th electric van

New figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveal a notable surge in new electric van registrations in the UK.

According to the data, the demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) grew by 19.4% in January, with 1,186 units registered, bringing the total number of new BEVs on the roads since 2018 to 60,517.

Businesses are utilising the plug-in van grant to minimise their carbon footprint and reduce emissions.

The availability of 28 different BEV models in 2023 offers buyers a diverse range of choices for investing in zero emission vehicles.

Despite this growth, there is a need for accelerated demand, with volumes expected to increase from 5.9% in the previous year to 9.4% in 2024.

However, this falls slightly short of the government’s 10% target.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “More than a year of growth shows the importance of vans to Britain’s economy, and surpassing 60,000 electric vans is a crucial step in our net zero journey.

“Industry is ready to deliver a mass market transition but buyer demand must increase massively, requiring everyone to play their part.

“Ramping up dedicated public van charging infrastructure in particular is essential for all UK businesses to be confident of making the switch, sooner rather than later.”